Phuket weather in July is it good?

As I write the Island starts to re-open and International Flights start but limited to qualified visitors at this time. Covid 19 has certainly changed how we travel and what we are doing. The great news is that the Weather in July hasn’t changed.

Thailand has a tropical monsoonal climate and is generally warm all year long although it roughly varies between warm, cool and rainy, with the average yearly temperature being 29 degrees Celsius or 83 degrees Fahrenheit and an average of 8 hours of sunshine each day.

Phuket weather in July

Rain, Temperatures, and Sea conditions.

July is the month when the weather normally has settled into summertime. Just check out the LIVE weather radar. Phuket Island is generally quieter, International Schools are on holiday Thai Schools have just gone back after the Covid 19 lockdown. West Coast beaches are enjoying South Westerly currents and hence great surfing.

Swimmers on the West Coast at this time need to take notice of the Lifeguards advice and follow the flags. Read our update on Phuket Tides and in Particular RIP-Tides.

Sometimes swimming is restricted due to the large waves and dangerous undercurrents but good news for the surfers and bodyboarders as July is when the surf season.

The sea temperature in July remains at bath like temperatures around 30 degrees Celsius or 86 degrees Fahrenheit.

July’s average temperature does drop down slightly from the hottest months of March and April and vary in the mid-thirties. This drop can be offset by the rise in humidity levels, which is high day and night. The Average rainfall in July is around 290 mm it is not one of the wettest months, that title goes to September (440mm) or April (400mm).

The chances of having a wet day during this month in Phuket are essentially 52%. You might want to bring a raincoat or an umbrella for your trip: it can rain anytime.

Nai Harn beach in December can look just like this during the July and August months.

The July and August outlook

Please don’t be mistaken Phuket weather in July sounds like it just rains all day long, it doesn’t.

There are good periods of sun and the showers often only last for an hour and do really help with the humidity if only for a couple of hours. The better weather during June, July, and August will be mean fewer tourists, less traffic, and generally easier to get around, just not so packed. In 2020 this is more so due to the travel restrictions from Covid 19.

Don’t get too worried about the Phuket weather in July. Phuket and its Islands are heaps of fun and there are plenty of activities now starting to open.

Don't get too worried about the Phuket weather in July. Phuket and its Islands are heaps of fun and there are plenty of activities now starting to open.

We hope you have enjoyed the look forward to July Weather in Phuket

Phuket has Two Seasons.

There are generally two seasons, a hot season (high season), which is fairly dry, and a green (rainy season), or (monsoon season), which is a little cooler and of course brings the rain. The hot or high season begins in late November early December and usually lasts until the end of March.

Don’t be caught out if you see a storm cloud coming your way.

The Green season begins in April/May with June July and August are the best months for good Phuket Weather in the summer. September/October can bring some heavier rain.

November, April, and May are normally transitional months and during these, the weather is rather hard to predict, although the months just before the green season, March, April and May are statistically the hottest and most humid time of the year for Phuket with the average temperature being 32/31 degrees Celsius or around 87/89 degrees Fahrenheit.