The Weather in Phuket in April 2022, Thai New Year

Is April a good time to go to Phuket? The perfect time for visiting Phuket is from November to April when the weather in Phuket in April is ideal for beach activities like swimming and boat trips. Phuket is just inside the Northern Hemisphere and the summer months from May till October is monsoon season. Accommodation rates are lower this time of year. The average daytime temperature would be 32 °C with an average high temperature of 34 ° C, and with moderate rain, you could probably expect nine rainy days. Phuket In April Thailand’s largest island, Phuket, is a stunning destination that offers something for everyone. From pristine beaches and turquoise waters to lush jungle and impressive temples, there is no shortage of things to see and do on this beautiful island. April is an ideal time to visit Phuket, as the average weather is pleasant and dry but changes as the month move towards May and humidity increases. Phuket is a place of stunning natural beauty. Phuket has become well-known as a tourist destination, it still retains its Thai character. Is April a good month to go to Thailand? Ideally, you can visit Thailand anytime as the average temperature does not vary a lot. If you plan to visit Phuket and some West Coast beaches like Patong Beach, Karon Beach, and Kata Beach, then November through to March are the best times. Temperatures can be between 32 and 36 degrees, and this is a great time to visit. The start of April is one of the driest months of the year and some of the best months in the land of smiles and the warmest. Sea temperatures do not vary all year. However, sea conditions can vary depending on the time of your visit. Chakri Day is April 6th and refers to the occasion on which the Chakri dynasty is remembered. It is the day on which King Buddha Yodfa the Great (Rama I) ascended to the throne of Siam. Mid-April is the Thai New Year and Songkran Festival ‘The Biggest Water Fight in the World’, and many visit Phuket to enjoy this festival. April is not the wettest month, but you may think so around the Songkran Festival. There are some great deals in April as the resorts and hotels change their base rates towards the other months. Visitors can sometimes pick up an absolute bargain at these times. Phuket weather averages for April The average weather in Phuket in April Phuket’s April temperatures range from 28 ° C to 33 c to 34 ° C. The average temperature in Phuket is hot. Phuket weather in April is humid. The Weather Forecasts will tell you about the weather in Phuket in April 2022. If you plan on visiting Phuket soon, we have a daily Phuket weather in April update on the links below and why not read the 30-day weather forecast for Phuket before you travel. Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday

Average Daylight and Sunshine Hours for Phuket, Thailand How hot is Phuket in April? In April, the Phuket weather will experience the last of the dry season, and many resorts are reducing their rates. Days are usually hot as the climate starts to change, still, lots of sunshine but higher average humidity with cooler nights, so travellers should bring light or cool clothing. In saying that, as we move through April, the average humidity does increase. The average temperature daily maximums are 334 ° C – 34 ° C and the minimums are 25 ° C – 28 ° C. Average rainfall in April Phuket, Thailand October, the wettest month, has been the biggest (321mm). February has the lowest rainfall (24 mm), the driest month. In April, the weather in Phuket will see more rainy days towards the end of the month, with the monthly average coming out around 143 mm. Average Rainfall in Phuket

Travelling to Phuket in April?

If you’re planning on travelling to Phuket in April, there are a few things you need to know. The weather in Phuket in April is the start of a season change, Phuket is much more relaxed than it is during the busier high-season months, so pack accordingly. You will need to bring plenty of sunscreens, hats, and shades, as the sun is always quite intense. Moreover, don’t forget your swimsuit; Phuket is home to some of the best beaches in the world!

Furthermore, Phuket weather mostly has clear blue skies, sea temperatures are the same most of the year and looking at rain if we look at the monthly averages, there are a total of 11 rainy days when you can expect moderate rain. Come prepared for the rainy days if you plan on visiting in April.

In addition to packing the right clothes, you will also need to make sure you have the correct visa. Most nationalities can get a 30-day visa on arrival, but it’s always best to check with your embassy before travelling.

April is a great time to visit as the Phuket weather is mild with average humidity as we move to the end of the hot season and there are many events and activities taking place. So, what are you waiting for? Book your flight to Phuket today!

Things to do in Phuket in April

As we approach the end of the hot season, there are plenty of activities to do in Phuket. The West Coast beaches will be less crowded as the high season comes to a close. April is also a great month to visit the temples as they are not so busy either. You can also go on a sightseeing tour, enjoy the nightlife, and do some shopping.

If you are looking for something to do in Phuket in April, make sure to check out the events calendar as there are many festivals and activities going on.

As the weather moves towards the monsoon season with the average high temperature in April reducing after February and March, Phuket does come alive with a range of exciting activities and festivals. Here are a few suggestions of some of the best things to do in Phuket in April:

1. Songkran water festival

Songkran Festival

Travelling to Phuket in April means that you will get to experience the world-famous Songkran water festival! Songkran is the Thai New Year and is celebrated every year from 13th-15th April. The festival originated as a way of washing away all the bad luck from the previous year and has now become a Thai national holiday and a massive tourist attraction.

If you’re planning on being in Phuket for Songkran, be prepared to get wet! Water fights are a huge part of the festival, and everyone gets involved – young and old. The streets fill with people armed with water pistols, buckets of water, ice-cold water balloons, and even a hose or two, and the fun continues until the sun goes down. The goal is to soak as many people as possible, and it’s a lot of fun!

Kids playing at Songkran Festival

But Songkran isn’t just about getting wet; there are a lot of other activities as well. Locals and tourists alike flock to temples across the island to pay respects to Buddha images by bathing them with water. This is usually done on the morning of Songkran, and it’s considered good luck. Many people also take this opportunity to clean their homes and prepare for the new year. People living away from their families visit their homes and relatives to spend time with their loved ones.

Kids pay respect to the monks by presenting them with flowers, and elders pour water over the hands of younger people as a sign of respect. In the evening, there are massive street parties with music and dancing, and of course more water fights!

If you’re looking for an exciting and unique travel experience, then make sure to experience Songkran in Phuket. It’s a festival that you will never forget!

2. Snorkelling

Phuket water always warm

With its clear waters and abundance of marine life, Phuket is a snorkeller’s paradise. April is a great month to go snorkelling as the water is still relatively cool. There are many snorkelling spots around the island, but some of the best include Ao Sane Beach, Banana Beach, Ya Nui Beach, Merlin Beach, and an hour’s boat ride to the Racha Islands.

3. Shopping

Phuket is a shopper’s paradise, with a range of markets and shopping malls and information to choose from. From high-end designer boutiques to traditional Thai markets, you can find everything you need in Phuket. Some popular malls include Central Festival Phuket, Jungceylon Shopping Mall, Limelight Avenue, and Ocean shopping mall. April is a great time to go shopping as many shops bring seasonal sales and ensure bargains can be had.

4. Chalong Bay

Chalong Bay Phuket

Chalong Bay is one of the most famous sunset spots in Phuket. The bay is located on the east coast of the island and offers stunning views of the sun setting over the Andaman Sea. There are many restaurants and bars in Chalong Bay, so you can enjoy a meal or a drink while watching the sunset.

5. Phang Nga National Park

If you’re looking for something to do outdoors, Si Phang Nga National Park is a great option. The park is home to limestone cliffs, mangrove forests, and incredible wildlife. There are many hiking trails in the park, and it’s a great place to go bird watching. This park is around a 1.5-hour drive from Phuket, but the beautiful sceneries on the way are worth the time.

6. Sightseeing tour

Phuket offers a wide range of sightseeing tours, and April is a great time to go on one as the average weather is mild with very less rainy days. There are many different types of tours available, including city tours and temple tours.

7. Nightlife

Toursits enjoying the Phuket Nightlife

Phuket is well known for its vibrant nightlife scene, and there is something for everyone. From trendy rooftop bars to pulsing nightclubs, you can find it all here. One popular spot is Bangla Road in Patong, which is closed off to traffic at night and comes alive with music, bars, and nightclubs.

If you’re looking for something more low-key, there are plenty of cafes and bars in Phuket town that offer a relaxed atmosphere and good drinks deals. Whatever your preference, you’re sure to find something to suit you in Phuket’s nightlife scene!

8. Sunset cruise

A sunset cruise is a great way to relax and soak up the incredible views of Phuket. There are many different companies that offer sunset cruises, and you can choose from a wide range of options, including private charter boats and group tours.

9. The Phi Phi Islands

The Phi Phi islands are located just off the coast of Phuket and mild water temperature makes them a popular destination for day trips. The islands are home to crystal clear waters, white-sand beaches, and stunning limestone cliffs. There are many different tour companies that offer day trips to the Phi Phi Islands, so you can choose the one that best suits your needs.

10. Central Festival Phuket

Central Festival Phuket is the island’s largest shopping mall and is perfect for a day full of shopping and entertainment. The mall has over 400 shops, restaurants, and cinemas. Central Festival Phuket is an air-conditioned shoppers’ paradise and a great place should you have a bad day of Phuket weather.

11. Visit an Elephant Sanctuary

Phuket Elephant Sanctuary was founded by Mr Montri Todtane, who owned an elephant riding camp in Southern Phuket in the past and decided to change his approach towards a more compassionate form of elephant tourism in 2016.

The Canopy Walkway at Phuket Elephant Sanctuary has been designed to offer rescued elephants the freedom to roam around, bathe, socialize and bathe freely in 30 acres of a tropical jungle. It is 500 metres long and offers visitors a unique perspective of the forest and elephants below.

Inspired by Elephant Nature Park in Chiang Mai, Phuket Elephant Sanctuary is a new and final home for elephants who have worked their entire lives in the logging and tourism industry. By joining our programs, visitors can support ethical elephant tourism while enjoying an inspiring and educational experience.

Since opening the sanctuary, Mr Montri is constantly pushing the boundaries in order to provide the highest level of animal welfare. Interaction with the elephants, therefore, is limited to a short period, a non-intrusive feeding moment during some of the tours, and visitors also have the choice to join a “Hands Off Experience” that is currently the only pure observation experience on the island.

In 2020, Phuket Elephant Sanctuary took ethical elephant tourism to yet another level and launched Thailand’s longest canopy walkway from which visitors can observe elephants as they live freely and naturally in the jungle below. Visitors are sure to have a good time where they can sit and see the elephants in this quieter location.

12. The Big Buddha

Big Buddha Phuket

If you’re looking for a bit of culture and history, the Big Buddha is a must-see. The statue is located on top of a hill in the north of Phuket and offers stunning views of the island. The Big Buddha is around 25 minutes drive from Patong, and there are many buses that run between the two locations.

13. James Bond Island

James Bond Island

Another popular day trip from Phuket is a visit to James Bond Island. The island is located in the Phang Nga Bay and was featured in the 1974 James Bond movie ‘The Man with the Golden Gun’. There are many different tour companies that offer day trips to James Bond Island, and the prices vary depending on the company you choose.

14. Jungle safari

If you’re looking for an adventure, why not go on a jungle safari? This is a great way to witness Thai wildlife, and you can choose from a range of different activities, including ATV rides, tubing, sightseeing and river rafting. But, it will be best to avoid an outdoor tour during the rainy days.

15. Try sailing

Did you want to get out on the water? There are a number of sailing schools in Phuket and a day’s fun out on a dinghy with an instructor will not break the bank and kids and adults will have a magical time while learning to do something on the warm Phuket waters. Who knows this may be the start of an adventure that leads to participation in one of the Phuket Sailing regattas in the future.

16. Siam Niramit Phuket

This award-winning show is a must-see for anyone interested in Thai culture. It tells the story of Thailand from ancient times to the present day and features a cast of over 100 performers.

17. Patong Beach

Patong Beach Phuket

If you want to enjoy some sunshine and relaxation, Patong Beach is the place to go. This famous beach is located in the heart of Phuket and offers plenty of activities, including swimming, sunbathing, windsurfing and parasailing. Water temperature in April is suitable for all these activities.

18. Khao Lak

Located just a short drive from Phuket, Khao Lak is perfect for those who want to escape the hustle and bustle of the city. This beautiful area is home to a number of pristine beaches, as well as national parks and waterfalls.

19. Phuket Fantasea

Phuket Fantasea

This popular theme park is a great place to spend a day or two with the family. It features rides, shows and attractions based on Thai folklore and mythology, as well as a big shopping street. You will find Fantasea to the north of Kamala Beach and a visit is easily arranged with your resort or tour guide.

20. Fishing

Phuket is an excellent place for fishing, an activity that can be enjoyed by both locals and tourists alike. There are many different types of fish that can be found in the waters around Phuket, including snapper, Barracuda, Dorado, Tuna, Sailfish, and even sharks.

In addition to the many different types of fish, there are also many different ways to go about angling excursion. Some people prefer to fish from the shore, while others use boats. There are also many different types of bait and lures that can be used, depending on what kind of fish you are trying to catch.

Fishing is a popular activity in Phuket, and you can choose from a wide range of options, including deep sea fishing, reef fishing, and game fishing.

So there you have it, some of the best things to do in Phuket in April! Phuket is a beautiful island with plenty to see and do. Whether you’re looking for a fun-filled festival, some amazing snorkelling, or just some good old-fashioned shopping, you’ll find it all in Phuket.

Here’s some FAQ‘s

What is the average temperature in Phuket in April?

The average temperature in Phuket in April is around 32 degrees Celsius. However, it can range from an average high temperature of 34 to a low of 28 degrees Celsius.

What is the best Phuket weather to travel in?

Winters in Phuket are the best time to travel. April is the end of the dry season, and It is usually calm, and the weather is mild, with some occasional showers. However, it’s important to note that the Phuket weather can vary significantly from day to day, so be sure to pack for all eventualities.

What is the sea temperature in Phuket in April?

The sea temperature in Phuket in April is around 28 degrees Celsius. The sea temperature in Phuket doesn’t change a lot. The average sea temperature is 30.1°C in April and 30.2°C in May.

Is Phuket weather good for kids?

The Phuket weather is suitable for kids. The average temperature is constant but remember it is tropical and good quality sun cream and shade are essential. There is plenty to do for the kids, including so many Phuket Beaches and a water park and adventure area at Bluetree. The kids will not get bored in Phuket.

What are the most famous beaches in Phuket?

The most famous beaches in Phuket are Patong Beach, Karon Beach, Kata Beach, and Surin Beach. All of these beaches are great destinations for passing sun hours and for swimming, sunbathing, and snorkelling.

Phuket Tide Tables for April

If you are a seasoned sailor or fisherman below is the April Tide table and also a link if you wanted to download it as a PDF.