Here we go an update on the mid-week weather in Phuket. It is all about the wind in this update.

Did you check out the wind forecast? Looking at the Windguru Phuket chart this morning we see wind out of the West at 12 to 13 knots however this is expected to increase as we go towards Saturday and Sunday.

Notice the wind gusts and pressure shown in Orange and Red above You can follow the winduru Phuket Chart and latest condition on on Phuket Weather Page.

Today, Wednesday it is overcast and we can expect this for the rest of the day, perhaps with some sunny periods and temperatures normal for early July at 28/29 Centigrade. Expect temperatures to drop over night to around 25 and as the week progresses to be slightly lower in the daytime as the wind increases.

This evening there are predicted periods of rain, and it looks like cloud cover for the next few days is also in the 80% coverage zone.

You can find 7 Day Phuket Weather Forecasts and updated daily information on the weather page.

