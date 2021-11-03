Digital Planet is looking at green technology during COP26.

“green technology (also green tech): Technology whose use is intended to mitigate or reverse the effects of human activity on the environment.

Firstly, we discover the green credentials of your favourite websites with the Green Web Foundation.

Can we really make the internet more environmentally friendly?

Also, we’ll be hearing about the homes in Sweden’s Stockholm that are heated using waste heat from local data centres.

And how a company in Wyoming in the US is using technology to change the way data centres are cooled, using liquid and not air, and then using this excess heat for agriculture.

The programme Digital Planet is presented by Gareth Mitchell with expert commentary from Ghislaine Boddington Studio Manager: Nigel Dix Producer: Ania Lichtarowicz

(Image: A processing facility at the Riken Center for Computational Science in Japan) Credit: STR/JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images)

Green Technology in Thailand has a long way to go.

Here’s a story from 2020 about air pollution and trying to lift Thai farmers out of poverty.

As PM2.5 air pollution rose to a toxic high in Bangkok and other parts of Thailand, the public turned its attention once again to the long-tolerated practice of open field burning – to get rid of dead vegetation, rice residue, weeds, and clear the lands for the next crop cycle.

Farmers say the burnings are necessary despite the environmental toll because they are the cheapest way to clear the crops. They simply do not have much of a choice; Thai farmers often labour for little money to repay debts, selling crops for a loss.

The full story is available on https://www.khaosodenglish.com/