The island of Jersey Technology

Digital Planet is back on The island of Jersey, the small English speaking island off the coast of France.

We’re travelling around in an on-demand electric vehicle – all booked, paid for and locked and unlocked with an app from our smartphones and looking at Jersey Technology.

Digital Planet from the BBC on Phuket FM Radio

Press PLAY and listen to this week’s show Jersey Technology

Your browser does not support the HTML5 audio element.

Jersey Technology click above and listen now.

We’re finding out about agricultural tech on a dairy farm – how the famous Jersey Cows, that produce premium milk – are being managed by the latest innovations and we’re also out in the fields where a host of sensors and data analytics are helping with the Jersey potato harvest.

And if that is not enough we visit the remote control tower at St. Helier airport and see how remote airfields around the world are beginning to embrace this technology, pioneered in Jersey, to make flying to seldom used airports safer.

Guests include Gavin Breeze, Director of Evie, Air traffic controllers Marc Hill and Richard Mayne, Jersey Cow Girl Becky Houzé and Mike Renouard, Business Unit Director at the Jersey Royal Company.

The programme is presented by Gareth Mitchell with expert commentary from Bill Thompson. Producer: Ania Lichtarowicz

(Main Image: Bill Thompson has a pre-interview chat with guests on Digital Planet. Credit: Ania Lichtarowicz / BBC)

Every week 91.5 FM and 102.5 FM has EDUtainment from our broadcast partners the BBC.

These shows including, Health Check, Discovery and Science in Action.

Sunday at 8:00 AM Sunday at 8:30 AM Sunday at 9:00 AM

With Live broadcasts on a Saturday afternoon in Phuket of the UK Top 40 from Top of the Pops and an hour of Sport with Sporthour.