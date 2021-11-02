Global temperatures – are we too late?

Even with the best efforts, it will be decades before we see any change in global temperatures through our mitigation efforts.

Given the pace of global heating and the time lag, scientists are exploring additional ways of reducing global temperature before our emissions reductions have any impact. Gaia Vince explores ways of actively removing carbon from the atmosphere.

She discusses the idea of BECCS, biological energy with carbon capture storage, and DAC, direct air capture with Simon Evans of Climate Brief.

Sir David King, Chair of the Centre for Climate Repair at Cambridge University, explains how he plans an experiment in the Arabian Sea that will allow the oceans to take up more carbon.

Professor Rachael James of the University of Southampton talks about her experiments in enhanced rock weathering. She finds ways of speeding up the slow continual process in which carbon dioxide in the atmosphere dissolves in rainwater, forming a weak acid that reacts with the surface of rocks.

She hopes this will lock up more carbon and bring benefits to farmers and mining companies.

And psychologist Ben Converse of the University of Virginia considers whether we might find geoengineering a socially acceptable approach to tackling climate change.

This week’s show is available to hear On Demand now, and on-air Sunday 8th November at 8:30 AM BBC Discovery

Editor: Deborah Cohen

Picture: Clouds, Credit: Gary Yeowell/Getty Images

Previously on BBC Discovery

How do we tackle our energy crisis and balance the growing electricity demand worldwide with the need to reduce fossil fuel emissions to address climate change?

And the uncertainty in climate science with a climate scientist, Tamsin Edwards.

Science In Action last week reported via the World Meteorological Organisation reported record greenhouse gas levels, despite a fall in CO2 due to pandemic restrictions.

There is a lot more from our broadcast Patners the BBC.

Sunday 8:00 AM Sunday at 9:00 AM Sunday at 9:30 AM

Just click the picture and read more about the Phuket Island Radio EDUtainment programming.