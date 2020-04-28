Slipknot’s Corey Taylor is auctioning off 13 guitars from his personal collection to raise money for Direct Relief’s COVID-19 response efforts. The sale is live now on eBay and will run through May 7th at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

The auction will feature a mix of electric guitars, acoustic guitars and bass guitars, all of which Taylor has signed. Highlights include a gold metallic Gibson Memphis Dave Grohl DG-335 (one of just 400 in the world), a Gold Top Gibson Classic Les Paul, a tan Fender acoustic guitar, a pearl blue Gibson Dave Grohl Signature (one of just 200) and a black SDGR bass. Each instrument will come with a case and a certificate of authenticity.

Along with all proceeds from the auction benefiting Direct Relief’s COVID-19 response efforts, eBay will provide a matching donation of up to $1 million to the organization. Direct Relief is a non-profit aiding the delivery of personal protective equipment and other essential items to healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Slipknot released their most recent album, We Are Not Your Kind, last August. In March, the group was forced to cancel its Asian tour because of the coronavirus pandemic. As of now, the band’s Knotfest Roadshow tour is still scheduled to launch May 30th in Syracuse, New York.