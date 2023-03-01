A drone spotting app used in Ukraine

As Ukraine enters the second year of the full-scale Russian invasion, we hear about A drone spotting app through which citizens can help alert defense authorities of air attacks.

To help prevent future attacks, the country’s Air Defence Forces want people to use their phones to report hostile airborne objects.

Installing A drone spotting app

Simply install an app, point your handset at the object, select the category – say a drone or a missile – and press the button.

It means observers on the ground can pick up objects flying too low for radar detection.

Gareth speaks to one of the app’s developers, Gennadiy Suldin of the tech start-up NGO Technari.

Supercomputing predicting weather in Brazil – has it worked?

The clear-up continues in Sao Paulo following last week’s devastating floods and landslides, which have claimed dozens of lives.

But could these extreme weather events have been better predicted with supercomputers?

Angelica Mari has been asking if Brazil’s supercomputers are super enough.

Illegal farms in Taiwan

Spotting illegal farms in Taiwan with citizen tech With 1500 hectares of farmland lost to illegal usage each year in Taiwan, an environmental advocacy group tried to find ways of bringing this attention to the wider public.

Stuck for what to do and not wanting to use conventional means like petitions, they turned to Taiwan’s volunteer technology community for inspiration.

Shiroma Silva went to find out more for Digital Planet.

