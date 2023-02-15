Do you see a problem with Earthquakes and Internet Shutdowns in times of crisis? Within hours of the magnitude 7.8 earthquakes across Turkey and northern Syria, the internet in Turkey was partially shut down.

This program is available NOW On Demand on the Digital Planet Page and is available now until Wednesday the 22nd of February. It will also be broadcast on Sunday the 19th of February in Phuket on 91.5 FM and 102.5 FM and Online via the Internet radio portals.

And it wasn’t just because of damage to network infrastructure from the quake itself, but Twitter was blocked, as the authorities raised concerns over misinformation online.

It isn’t just Earthquakes and Internet Shutdowns

Internet shutdowns are used by governments around the world to control people’s access to information, for example during protests, but also somewhat surprisingly to prevent cheating during public examinations.

Shutting down the internet costs individuals and countries huge amounts of money.

The TopTenVPN annual report which analysed every major intentional internet shutdown in 2022 has revealed that they cost a world economy, already reeling from a number of shocks, a further $24 billion.

The programme is presented by Gareth Mitchell with expert commentary from Bill Thompson. Studio Manager: Michael Millham Producer: Alun Beach

(Image: Keyboard lit up in red in the dark. Credit: Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Previously on Digital Planet Earthquakes and Internet Shutdowns

Splinternet – is this the Internet of the future?

The shifting geopolitical economics following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to the reappearance of the word “Splinternet”. As sanctions are imposed, popular websites and social networks are blocked, and economic lines are drawn, could some countries like Russia and China withdraw completely?

Every weekend direct from the BBC in London