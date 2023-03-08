Fingerprints and your Digital Identity

It may seem that in some countries surveillance cameras are everywhere – recording almost our every move.

This program is available NOW On Demand on the Digital Planet Page and is available now until Wednesday the 15th of March. It will also be broadcast on Sunday the 12th of March in Phuket on 91.5 FM and 102.5 FM and Online via the Internet radio portals.

We are using fingerprints and facial recognition to get access to our banking, work emails, and even our healthcare systems.

Alongside this rise in use comes a rapid increase in biometric data gathering, spurred on by contact tracing apps during COVID-19.

Where is your Digital Identity Going?

But where is this very personal data going, who is using it, and how?

We bring together a panel of experts to discuss what’s happening now and what’s next for our biometric data – shouldn’t we be the ones in control of our own digital identity?

Dr. Stephanie Hare, author of Technology is Not Neutral: A Short Guide to Technology Ethics, Alice Thwaite, founder of the Hattusia consultancy and The Echo Chamber Club a philosophical research institute, and BBC China Editor Howard Zhang are all on the show.

The programme is presented by Gareth Mitchell with expert commentary from Ghislaine Boddington. Studio Manager: Andrew Garratt Producer: Ania Lichtarowicz

(Illustration: A fingerprint scanner is integrated into a printed circuit. Credit: Surasak Suwanmake/Getty Images)

Every Sunday morning with the BBC.