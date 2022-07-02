The metaverse do you understand it?

So what is the metaverse really?

Following a montage of BBC World Service listeners’ responses and opinions, contributing expert Ghislaine Boddington will shed light on this question. As it turns out, while there are current examples of virtual worlds, the metaverse is still being formed.

Predicting exactly what it will be like is harder than one might think. An afternoon in Altspace What does it feel like to be in the metaverse? Reporter Chris Berrow strapped on his VR headset and spent some time in AltspaceVR to find out.

From holding a virtual cat to doing yoga class, his experience turned out to be stranger than he had anticipated.

Future implications If the metaverse becomes as popular as some predict, where are we headed? In a live discussion with tech futurist and metaverse expert Cathy Hackl, video game writer Colin Harvey, and our very own Ghislaine Boddington, we discuss the big issues on the horizon.

Who will be creating it and who will have access? Could this lead to the harvesting of biometric data? Will all of us actually use the metaverse?

The programme is presented by Gareth Mitchell with expert commentary from Ghislaine Boddington. Studio Manager: Sue Maillot Producer: Florian Bohr

(Image: Looking through virtual reality glasses into the metaverse world. Credit: Cemile Bingo l/ Getty Images)

