Shopee is it safe?

One of the biggest platforms Shopee in Southeast Asia – which is as popular as Google, YouTube, and Facebook – has stopped bank transfer payments.

Users have reported money missing from their Shopee accounts – the transactions should have been secured with a one-time passcode but according to social media they we processed without permission.

Shopee has now stopped customers from linking their accounts to the platform directly.

The Shopee company also denies they were hacked and that they had taken the decision to stop bank transfers last month. It also says that Shopee customers were probably victims of phishing scams.

The BBC’s Tossapol Chaisamritpol has been covering the story and joins us from the Bangkok Bureau.

Facial recognition surveillance

Facial recognition plans dropped in Sao Paulo – for now.

Plans for the controversial facial recognition surveillance system in Sao Paulo have been scrapped – at least for now.

Twenty thousand cameras, half of which had facial recognition capabilities, were to be erected across the city – making it one of the largest facial recognition rollouts in the world.

Much opposition from civil liberty groups – who claim that the system would allow the city authorities to track people’s activities on social media with the data they gathered through the cameras – has forced this announcement. However, many people fear this may just be a postponement. Angelica Mari explains more.

Printing a violin

3D printed violins Imagine printing a violin in a library for just $7US. That’s what Dr. Mary-Elizabeth Brown, the Director of the Montreal-based AVIVA Young Artists Program, has managed to do.

The instrument at this cost is suitable for a young child to play, and full-size instruments can be 3D printed but with industrial printers, not ones we have at home or in local libraries.

Dr. Brown is on the show to explain the technology behind printing and why she is determined to make learning musical instruments much more accessible.

The program is presented by Gareth Mitchell with expert commentary from Angelica Mari. Studio Manager: Bob Nettles Producer: Ania Lichtarowicz

