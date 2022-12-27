African wild dog one of the most endangered mammals

The African wild dog was considered vermin.

As a great African predator and a hot-spot on safari, it is hard to believe that only last century.

You may listen to this program NOW on Demand on the BBC Discovery Page which is available until Tuesday the 3rd of January. It will also be broadcast on Sunday the 1st of January in Phuket at 8:30 AM on 91.5 FM and 102.5 FM and Online via the Internet radio portals.

It’s beautiful coat of painted strokes makes it undeniably distinctive.

Yet out in the field, this animal is hard to find.

Yes, it camouflages easily against the landscape, but years of persecution, bounties and unintentional trappings means it’s now one of the most endangered mammals on the planet.

Revelations about its reliance on the pack for protection, predation and parenting means every dog matters in its bid for survival.

How can we further stop numbers of the African wild dog dwindling?

Adam Hart and guests investigate the tools and tales of the magnificent painted wolf. Dr Dani Rabaiotti, zoologist at the Zoological Society of London, and David Kuvawoga and Jealous Mpofu, conservationists at Painted Dog Conservation in Zimbabwe.

Picture Credit Charles J. Sharp – Own work, from Sharp Photography, sharpphotography

BBC in 2023 Happy New Year