The spotted hyena most misunderstood of all predators.

Cursed as a worthless scavenger and cast as villainous cowardly sidekicks in Disney’s The Lion King, the spotted hyena is one of the world’s most misunderstood of all predators.

It may scavenge at night on a giant rubbish tip on the outskirts of Mekelle in Ethiopia, but it earns its top predator status when it takes down its prey in Kenya’s Masai Mara National Reserve.

Adam Hart and guests polish up the spotted hyena’s tarnished reputation.

Professor Kay Holekamp, a behavioural ecologist at Michigan State University, and Chinmay Sonawane, a biologist at Stanford University in California

Picture: Spotted Hyena puppies and an adult male with each other in Masat Mara, Credit: Manoj Shah/Getty Images

