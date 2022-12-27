It’s been another busy year on the BBC Health Check 2022.

This program is available on the Health Check Page and is available NOW On-Demand until Wednesday the 4th of January. It will also be broadcast on Sunday the 1st of January in Phuket at 8:00 AM on 91.5 FM and 102.5 FM and Online via the Internet radio portals.

We’ve brought you the health and science stories that matter to you from around the globe, week in, week out.

BBC Health Check 2022 in this episode.

Regular presenter Claudia Hammond is joined by Dr Ann Robinson to pick out some of the biggest breakthroughs of the year, from major advancements in gene therapy for two debilitating blood conditions, to a huge leap forward on treatment for dementia, and what looks like the conclusion of a long-running medical mystery.

Claudia also hears about new findings on the best way to remember the important things in life – is it writing a list?

Tech aides? Or a bit of both?

And findings from a new German study on how psychology could be used to help close the gender pay gap.

And we’ll look at the current rise in infections in Europe associated with the streptococcus bacteria – why is this happening now and how can you spot the signs of more serious infection?

Presenter: Claudia Hammond Producer: Gerry Holt

