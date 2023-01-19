Endometriosis is a common “invisible illness”

In this week’s Health Check episode, we hear from two women who talk about what life is like with endometriosis, an incredibly common but debilitating condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb grows in other places in the body.

This program is available on the Health Check Page and is available NOW On-Demand until Wednesday the 25th of January. It will also be broadcast on Sunday the 22nd of January in Phuket at 8:00 AM on 91.5 FM and 102.5 FM and Online via the Internet radio portals.

Katherine from Ghana and Dee from Wales describe their long journeys to diagnosis and how the “invisible illness” affects every aspect of their lives, from mental health to work and relationships.

Endometriosis research in the USA

We also hear from a researcher in the US who is studying the condition in minute detail in the hope that arming the scientific community with deeper knowledge will help lead to new treatments.

Post-natal depression

Presenter Smitha Mundasad joins a singing group in London that aims to tackle post-natal depression among new mums.

She hears how the project, which is rooted in research, is challenging them artistically and helping to reduce symptoms.

Also joining us is Matt Fox, Professor of Epidemiology and Global Health at Boston University, who’ll discuss what progress is being made in the fight to eradicate rabies by 2030 and talk us through a study on the best music to fall asleep to… Zzz…

Heath Check presenter this week: Smitha Mundasad Producer: Gerry Holt

