Knitting or crochet does it help ease anxiety?

Many people say that knitting or crochet helped ease their anxiety during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

This program is available on the Health Check Page and is available NOW On-Demand until Wednesday the 11th of January. It will also be broadcast on Sunday the 8th of January in Phuket at 8:00 AM on 91.5 FM and 102.5 FM and Online via the Internet radio portals.

Claire Anketell set up free Yarn for Mental Health courses in Northern Ireland last year and Gemma McAdam says crochet helped to reduce her stress levels and she’s now making blankets.

This Golden Fleece a journey through knitting or crochet.

A Journey through Britain’s Knitted History aims to unpick what textiles mean to us – including how they became part of the treatment for mental health problems.

Learning a skill like knitting or crochet by following a pattern, connecting with other people and being distracted from everyday worries tick some of the boxes which we associate with well-being.

But it’s hard to pin down exactly which elements can boost our mood.

The Woman’s Brain Book: the Neuroscience of Health

Dr Sarah McKay author of The Woman’s Brain Book: The Neuroscience of Health, Hormones and Happiness assesses whether we need hard evidence to carry on casting on.

The charity Fine Cell Work has been teaching prisoners embroidery, needlepoint and quilting for 25 years.

CEO Victoria Gillies says the idea is to rehabilitate prisoners and ex-prisoners as they sew high-quality elaborate cushions and footstools.

We hear about the difference it’s made to stitchers like Ben.

Presenter: Claudia Hammond Producer: Paula McGrath

So much more every Sunday from the BBC