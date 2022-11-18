COVID scientists and death threats

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Covid scientists studying the virus have become targets of online harassment, and more recently, death threats.

One of many Covid scientists experiences

Roland speaks to Dr Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization at the University of Saskatchewan, about her experiences.

Spyros Lytras, a PhD candidate at the University of Glasgow, talks Roland through the evolutionary history of the virus that causes COVID-19 and how there isn’t just one ancestor, but several.

Anti-Asian sentiment has seen a big increase since the pandemic.

Dr Qian He, a Postdoctoral Research Associate at Princeton University, looked into how US-China relations have influenced how Americans view the Chinese today.

RRS Discovery

And we hear from scientists on board the RRS Discovery, which is currently located near St Helena and Ascension Island, surveying the health of the surrounding ocean.

On board documentary filmmaker Lawrence Eagling talks to Shona Murray, a pelagic ecologist from the University of Western Australia, and Gareth Flint, a mechanical engineer at the British Antarctic Survey, about their work and findings.

Producer: Roland Pease Assistant Producer: Sophie Ormiston

