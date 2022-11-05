What peat not Pete is saying about our future

The Congo Basin is home to the world’s largest peat lands.

Did you know this program is available ON-Demand by visiting the Science in Action Page, it will be available until Thursday the 10th of November. It will also be broadcast on Sunday the 6th of November in Phuket at 9:00 AM on 91.5 FM and 102.5 FM and Online via the Internet radio portals. EDUtainament from Phuket FM Radio and our broadcast partner the BBC

Simon Lewis, Professor of Global Change Science at UCL and the University of Leeds, tells Roland how this peatland acts as a huge carbon sink and how climate change could result in these carbon stores being released.

He is joined by Dr Ifo Averti, Associate Professor in Forest Ecology at Universite Marien Ngouabi in the Congo who helps us understand what this landscape is like.

Peat Lands alarm bells

We explore how peat lands all around the world are showing early alarm bells of change.

From the boreal Arctic forests to the Amazon, prof Simon Lewis helps us understand how they could action huge changes in the climate.

And now Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian, which recently caused devastating damage to Cuba and the United States, may signify a growing trend of increasingly powerful storms.

Karthik Balaguru, climate and data scientist at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, explains how climate change is causing hurricanes to rapidly intensify, making them faster and wetter.

COP27

On Sunday 6 November, COP27 will begin in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. Dr Debbie Rosen, Science and Policy Manager at CONSTRAIN, breaks down some of the jargon we might hear throughout the conference.

