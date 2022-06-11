Where is HIV hiding?

An HIV body scan reveals the hideouts

Researchers have developed a medical imaging technique which reveals where in the body HIV lies hidden, even when people have their infection well controlled by antiviral drugs.

The team at the University of California, San Francisco hope this will lead to better treatments and even cures for HIV.

As Timothy Henrich told us, they are also going to use the technique to investigate the notion that Long Covid is caused by the coronavirus persisting deep in the body’s tissues.

Also in the programme, Roland Pease reports from the vast particle accelerator in Switzerland where the famous Higgs particle was discovered ten years ago. The scientists there are preparing to begin experiments with an upgraded Large Hadron Collider to learn more about the particle and the fundamental nature of the Universe.

Roland also talks to Frank Close, physicist and author of ‘Elusive’ – a new biography of Peter Higgs, a scientist as elusive as the particle named after him.

Finally, an international team of archaeologists have revised the ancient history of the chicken, with a new programme of radiocarbon dating and analysis of buried bird bones.

Humanity’s relationship with the bird began much more recently than some researchers have suggested. Naomi Sykes of Exeter University and Greger Larson of Oxford University tell Roland when, where and how the domestication began and how the birds spread from Southeast Asia to the rest of the world.

Presenter: Roland Pease Producer: Andrew Luck-Baker

Image: VRCPET body scan reveals HIV’s hideouts Credit: Timothy Henrich / University of California, San Francisco