Researchers have identified which neurons when electrically stimulated, can restore the ability to walk in paralysed patients.

Professor Jocelyne Bloch, Associate Professor at the Université de Lausanne, tells Roland how the neurons technology works.

Astronomers have discovered the closest black hole to Earth.

Researchers led by Kareem El-Badry, an astrophysicist at Harvard University, identified the celestial body when they spotted a Sun-like star orbiting a dark, dense object. The origins of eels have been mystifying scientists for centuries.

Though the Sargasso Sea has been their presumed breeding place for 100 years, there has been no direct evidence of their migration – until now.

Ros Wright, the Senior Fisheries Technical Specialist at the Environment Agency, shares how researchers finally pinned down these slippery creatures.

This week, a new report from the UN Environment Programme reveals that carbon dioxide emissions from building operations have reached an all-time high.

Insaf Ben Othmane, architect and co-author of the report, talks through the risks and opportunities this poses for Africa and why there is still hope for the future.

Producer: Roland Pease Assistant Producer: Sophie Ormiston

(Photo: Patient with complete spinal cord injury (left) and incomplete spinal cord injury (right) walking in Lausanne. Credit: Jimmy Ravier/NeuroRestore)

