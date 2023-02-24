As Cyclone Freddy breaks records hold tight

Cyclone Freddy has made landfall on Madagascar, leaving destruction in its wake.

At the time this edition of Science In Action is going to air, Cyclone Freddy is on course to reach Mozambique and South Africa.

Cyclone Freddy breaks records

Cyclone Freddy, which has been gaining strength since it originally formed on the 30th of January, is the most powerful southern hemisphere cyclone on record.

Professor Francois Engelbrecht provides the science behind the storm system.

In the center of our galaxy, an enormous cloud is heading toward the Milky Way’s supermassive black hole.

Dr. Anna Ciurlo tells us that this is a unique opportunity to study the influence of the black hole on the cloud’s shape and properties.

Sending balloons to Venus

We’ve heard a lot about balloons floating above Earth recently… but what about sending balloons to Venus?

That’s exactly what Dr. Siddharth Krishnamoorthy is proposing in order to study Venus’s seismic activity.

Recorders on a “floatilla” above the planet’s surface could listen into Venus quakes and reveal Venus’s mysterious past.

And closer to home, scientists have discovered a new layer in the Earth’s core.

We journey into the very center of the Earth with Professor Hrvoje Tkalčić, who tells Roland what the innermost inner core can teach us about our planet’s past.

