England v Panama what a game and no doubt thousands of England fans will be very happy with the result.

England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek:

“Really happy with the performance from the boys and to win 6-1 on my first World Cup start was fantastic. Delighted.”

England full-back Ashley Young:

“I think the confidence we had coming into the game showed. It could have been a nigh-on perfect performance, it was disappointing to concede but take nothing away from the rest of the performance. Everyone played their part today. “I have said from the start that the togetherness in this squad is incredible. We are a team that wants to play, everyone wants the ball, no-one shies away from it. “We have to keep working but this is the start of something good to come.”

England can beat Belgium.

We all know England are a long way off winning the World Cup but this momentum can only be good news as they now prepare to meet Belgium on Thursday.

Making it to the next 16 could see them playing Japan or Senegal who are about to play as we write.

Panama at the bottom

Unfortunately, Panama is now sitting at the bottom of Group G with one game left against Tunisia also on Thursday.

