Sunday evening on Kata Beach and Phuket Island Radio was delighted to join the many dignitaries and VIP’s along with some 800+ sailors for the Opening Ceremony of the 2017 Phuket Kings Cup Regatta.

The Kings Cup Regatta is hosted at Beyond Resort Kata. Over 100 keelboats, multihulls and dinghies from around the world have joined the 31st Anniversary race. The 2017 Kings Cup Regatta reaffirms the reputation of Phuket as a sports and marine tourism paradise and also contributes to the future of sailing in Thailand.

This year’s regatta has a particularly strong focus on growing the sport of Youth Sailing in Thailand and building a great sailing future for the country. Phuket Island Radio is delighted to read this incentive and will as always help to promote youth sailing in Thailand.

The Opening Ceremony at Beyond Resort Kata, part of Kata Group Resorts, which remains the longstanding spiritual home of the Phuket King’s Cup Regatta. The Opening Ceremony is joined by Phuket Governor Norapat Plodthong, Rear Admiral Arkom Tang-on, Deputy Commander, Third Naval Area Command, the Yacht Racing Association of Thailand representative, M.L. Tridhosyuth Devakul, Chairman of Kata Group Resorts Pramookpisitt Achariyachai, sponsors, sailors and support crews, along with VIP attendees and esteemed media guests.