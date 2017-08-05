Where are you from and what do you do?

Meet Madison Mueller from Barrie ON, Canada. I’m 17 years old and going into grade 12. I write my own music, as well as taking on some covers that I perform live and record for the world to listen to.

What triggered you to do music and work with this genre?

I’ve been playing and writing music since I was about six years old, and I always knew I loved it. As soon as I first started performing live I knew I wanted to pursue music as a career. I try not to choose a select genre to be placed in because my style is always shifting. However I love indie/rock or classic rock music and I think it’s such a great community of individual artists and bands that are working really hard to get their music recognized, so heading into that genre would suit me very well I think.

Walk us through your creative process, how do you create music, where do you do so? Do you have any rituals that help you creatively?

My creative process is very spontaneous. Inspiration comes out of nowhere depending on what I’m going through with my life – good or bad. I tend to create a song by starting with the music on one instrument, and then fitting lyrics that I’ve come up with to a melody that works with the music. I don’t have a specific place that helps me write, but I get more thoughts coming out later in the night. As for rituals that help me create, I find that better lyrics come out when I’m sitting on the ground for some reason… no idea why, but I don’t question it haha!

Who would Madison Mueller like to colloborate with?

If you had the chance to collaborate with any artist in the world who would it be and why?

With any artist that’s alive? I would love to collaborate with Roger Hodgson of Supertramp. He brings a phenomenal presence on stage – which I’ve always wanted to see in person. So many of his songs are extremely fun and exciting to listen to and I’ve always looked up to him as a fantastic musician. It would be a dream to join forces with him.

Which track of yours do your fans HAVE TO listen to (what is your favorite track) and why?

My favourite track is “Breath of Air” because I find it to be fun and upbeat, as well as relatable. It’s more my kind of style and I used the ukulele for it which is one my favourite instruments to play. I’m very excited about it still, and would definitely love to have people jam to that.

Madison Mueller Website: http://www.maddiemakesmusic.com

Madison Mueller features with Allen Bell on New Music. New Music plays on Phuket Island Radio every Sunday evening from 10pm in Phuket on 91.5 & 102.5FM and available on mobile apps, and online. Find out more HERE

For more information, peep my socials —

Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/maddiemakesmusic77/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maddiemakesmusic/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_maddiemueller_

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJRBaGpjF0gpW60BIhMGusQ

Spotify:https://open.spotify.com/artist/2M2V8Dw0oof60wjXZ8WcLf