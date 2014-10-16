7-Eleven in Phuket accepting police reports

Victims of crimes in Kata and Karon can now file reports with police by visiting any 7-Eleven convenience store in the area. Tourists in Kata-Karon now have an alternative and easy way to reach the police.

Our hope is that this will boost tourist’s confidence in their safety during their stay on the island, Phuket Provincial Police Deputy Commander Peerayuth Karajedee told the Phuket Gazette.

Stickers promoting the service have been provided to each of the beach towns 7-Eleven stores, and signs have been installed in various locations in the area.

The stickers and signs are written in Thai, Chinese, English, and Russian. The signs read: If you were a victim of snatching, robbery, or theft while in Kata-Karon, please report it to the Karon Police by calling 076-396393 or at any 7-Eleven in Kata-Karon.

Karon Police Inspector Pornnarong Karnonchai has been credited with the idea. phuketgazette.com

Stay tuned to Phuket FM Radio broadcasting on 91.5 and 102.5 FM throughout Phuket.

In other news

Patong Police Station suspects called

The first of 62 people who are to be charged over alleged illegal commerce on Phuket’s Patong beach fronted the local police station yesterday to deny any wrongdoing.

Sony Hack

Devastating Sony Hack or cyberattack on Sony Pictures Entertainment.