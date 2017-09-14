Rapper Peter Jackson features in New Music with Allen Bell this Sunday at PM.

Peter Jackson Interview.

Where are you from and what do you do?

I am from Ajax, ON (Canada), 45 minutes east of Toronto. I am a Hip-Hop artist and I own a few businesses all working with in the music industry.

What triggered you to do music and work with this genre?

When I was 16, my best friend Steven James Taylor was killed and his mother asked me to speak at the funeral but I couldn’t bring myself to do it. So another artist at the time got me into the studio to record a song and they played that at the funeral for him. I was just messing around with music before this, but this is when I started taking it seriously because I watched how it was directly affecting people at the time.

Walk us through your creative process, how do you create music, where do you do so? Do you have any rituals that help you creatively?

I usually like to be in the studio by myself with my engineer. I own a few studios, plus I have a main studio I personally work out of. Rituals I guess would be that I need to smoke (medical) before I record. I also like to have 5-cent candies, champagne, water, and red bull in the room and no cell phones.

If you had the chance to collaborate with any artist in the world who would it be and why?

Right now Ria Mae from the east coast of Canada, because I am a huge fan of her vibe on records.

Which track of yours do your fans HAVE TO listen to (what is your favourite track) and why?

I’d say “On A Wave” to get to know who I am as a person, and then “Vacation” will give fans a taste of my personality.

Peter Jackson is Social.

