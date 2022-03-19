Bryan Adams new album latest news

Bryan Adams is back with a new album and so are the UK Country and Western duo The Shires, both tell us all about their new music.

This programme is available NOW OnDemand at the Top of the pops Page and is available now until Friday the 25th March. It will also be broadcast on Saturday the 19th of March at 4 PM and again on Sunday the 20th March at 4 PM in Phuket on 91.5 FM and 102.5 FM and Online via the Internet radio portals.

There are also tracks from the latest albums by Swedish rock band Ghost, newcomers The Mysterines and Rex Orange County.

In the singles chart we are looking out for a big new hit from rapper Aitch, plus we will find out if Dave can make it two weeks at the top with his song Starlight.

This week Top of the Pops is presented Kim Robson Producer: Alan Rowett

(Photo: Bryan Adams attends at the opening of his exhibition “Exposed, in Hagen, Germany. Credit: Joshua Sammer/Getty Images)

Bryan Adams is still going forward and as popular as ever. We previously featured Please Stay and that old favourite Summer of 69 on Big Ones and New Ones.