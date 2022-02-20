Slash best known from the band Guns N’ Roses
The guitarist Slash is best known in his day with the band Guns N’ Roses.
He is back with a new solo album, 4, featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators and released by Gibson Records.
This week he tells us all about it. Plus the band Alt J are back with their fourth album The Dream.
We check out music from Big Thief, Frank Turner, Eddie Vedder and Dove Cameron. Plus, a look at all of the top five songs in the UK chart.
Today’s presenter of Top of the Pops is Kim Robson Producer: Alan Rowett
(Photo: Slash performs at The Warfield in San Francisco, California. Credit: Steve Jennings/Getty Images)
