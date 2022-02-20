Slash best known from the band Guns N’ Roses

The guitarist Slash is best known in his day with the band Guns N’ Roses.

He is back with a new solo album, 4, featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators and released by Gibson Records.

This week he tells us all about it. Plus the band Alt J are back with their fourth album The Dream.

We check out music from Big Thief, Frank Turner, Eddie Vedder and Dove Cameron. Plus, a look at all of the top five songs in the UK chart.

Today’s presenter of Top of the Pops is Kim Robson Producer: Alan Rowett

(Photo: Slash performs at The Warfield in San Francisco, California. Credit: Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

A Rotation Media production for BBC World Service