The Lockdown Sessions is the Elton John new album into the album charts at Number 1. For his new album, Elton John has returned to his roots and become a session musician again.

For his latest collection of songs, he has teamed up with a whole host of singers and producers to come up with a unique duets album – The Lockdown Sessions.

He tells us all about it on this week’s show.

Also, we hear from Simon Le Bon and Nick Rhodes from the hit band Duran Duran.

It has been 40 years since the release of their debut album. They are back with a new album entitled Future Past.

There is also new music from Lana Del Rey, Biffy Clyro, Self Esteem, Digga D and Swedish House Mafia who have teamed up with The Weeknd.

We also find out if Adele can hang onto the top position for a second week with her song Easy On Me.

Plus we look at the top five best selling songs in the singles chart.

Presenter: Trevor Smith

(Photo: Sir Elton John celebrates after his album The Lockdown Sessions landed straight in at Number One on the Official UK Albums Chart. Picture Credit: Official Charts Company/PA)

The Lockdown Sessions is the 32nd studio album by English singer-songwriter Elton John. It was released through EMI in the UK and Interscope Records in the USA on 22 October 2021. The album was recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic after Elton was forced to pause his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour due to the pandemic. The album includes three singles, “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)” with Dua Lipa, “After All” with Charlie Puth, and “Finish Line” with Stevie Wonder.

The Lockdown Sessions Track List



1. Elton John & Dua Lipa – Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)

2. Elton John, Young Thug & Nicki Minaj – Always Love You

3. Surfaces feat. Elton John – Learn To Fly

4. Elton John & Charlie Puth – After All

5. Rina Sawayama & Elton John – Chosen Family

6. Gorillaz feat. Elton John & 6LACK – The Pink Phantom

7. Elton John & Years & Years – It’s a sin

8. Miley Cyrus feat. WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo & Chad Smith – Nothing Else Matters

9. Elton John & SG Lewis – Orbit

10. Elton John & Brandi Carlile – Simple Things

11. Jimmie Allen & Elton John – Beauty In The Bones

12. Lil Nas X feat. Elton John – One Of Me

13. Elton John & Eddie Vedder – E-Ticket

14. Elton John & Stevie Wonder – Finish Line

15. Elton John & Stevie Nicks – Stolen Car

16. Glen Campbell & Elton John – I’m Not Gonna Miss You

