Do you know Jack White and Bananarama?

Jack White is back with his second album of the year and it is a complete contrast to his first. He will be telling us why.

BBC Top of the Pops broadcasts live from London on a Saturday at 3 PM in Phuket on 91.5 FM and 102.5 FM and Online via the Internet radio portals. The weekly Top Album and singles chart is available at the Top of the pops Page. We re-Run the weekly show every week on a Sunday at 4 PM again in Phuket on 91.5 FM and 102.5 FM and Online via the Internet radio portals.

Plus ’80s stars Bananarama have returned. Karen and Sarah are Britain’s most successful female band ever.

We find out all about their return.

There is music from Jamie T, The Kooks, Billie Eilish and Central Cee.

We also find out if LF System can make it 4 weeks as the UK’s favourite with Afraid To Feel.

Presenter: Kim Robson Producer: Alan Rowett A Rotation Media production for BBC World Service

(Photo: Jack White in session at BBC Maida Vale studios for BBC Radio 2 Jo Whiley show. Credit: James Watkins)

Do You know Jack White?

White has provided financial support to institutions in his hometown of Detroit. In 2009, White donated almost $170,000 towards the renovation of the baseball diamond in southwest Detroit’s Clark Park. The Detroit Masonic Temple was nearly foreclosed on in 2013 after it was revealed that owners owed $142,000 in back taxes. In June 2013, it was revealed that White had footed the entire bill. To thank him for the donation, the temple has decided to rename its second largest theatre the Jack White Theater.

The National Recording Preservation Foundation received an inaugural gift of $200,000 from White to use toward restoring and preserving deteriorating sound recordings on media such as reel-to-reel tape and old cylinders. The foundation’s director, Eric J. Schwartz said the donation demonstrated a “commitment by a really busy songwriter and performer donating both his time on the board and money to preserve our national song recording heritage”. White also serves on the foundation’s board.

In July 2016, White joined Nashville’s 45-member Gender Equality Council.

On September 18, 2018, White donated $30,000 to The Outsiders House Museum for its preservation and restoration.

On May 3, 2019, Wayne State University of Detroit, Michigan awarded White with an honorary doctor of humane letters degree “for his dedication to Detroit and significant contributions to the arts as one of the most prolific and renowned artists of the past two decades”.