Jessie Buckley & musician Bernard Butler team up

Actress Jessie Buckley and musician Bernard Butler have teamed up for a collection of songs which have just been released as an album.

BBC Top of the Pops broadcasts live from London on a Saturday at 3 PM in Phuket on 91.5 FM and 102.5 FM and Online via the Internet radio portals. The weekly Top Album and singles chart is available at the Top of the pops Page. We re-Run the weekly show every week on a Sunday at 4 PM again in Phuket on 91.5 FM and 102.5 FM and Online via the Internet radio portals.

They tell us how they got together and how the project got started. We also hear from the powerhouse duo the Nova Twins who have just returned with their second album.

There are new tracks from Foals, The Smile, Joji, Drake and producer Sigala.

Plus we will find out if Kate Bush can remain at number one with the classic 1980s track Running Up That Hill.

Presenter: Kim Robson Producer: Alan Rowett A Rotation Media production for BBC World Service

(Photo: Bass player Georgia South (L) and Vocalist/Guitarist Amy Love (R) of Nova Twins perform on the Greenpeace Stage, Glastonbury Festival 2022. Credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images)