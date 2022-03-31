Placebo release their first album in 9 years

It has been nine years since the band Placebo released a new album, but they are back with a new collection.

Placebo tells us all about it.

Plus, we hear from new Jamaican reggae artist, Koffee. There is also new music from Machine Gun Kelly, Popper Payper, Michael Buble, and Stone Foundation.

Plus, we will find out if Dave can make it four weeks at the top of the UK chart with his song Starlight.

Every week you catch BBC Top of The Pops on a Saturday afternoon in Phuket with a re-run on a Sunday. Broadcasting on 91.5 FM and 102.5 FM and online and for our worldwide listeners available all week on demand.

(Photo: Brian Molko of Placebo on stage during iDays festival, 2018, in Milan, Italy. Credit: Sergione Infuso/Corbis/Getty Images)