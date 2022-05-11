Digital control a North Korean story

Does North Korea have digital control and is known as one of the most isolated countries in the world.

Yet, there are North Koreans who have access to some of the same kinds of technologies that are available to the rest of the world, albeit with severe restrictions.

A new report suggests that some even hack their smartphones to get around the stringent digital controls.

The authors of the report looked at North Korean phones and spoke to two escapees, a former computer programmer for the North Korean government and a former computer science student.

One of the authors Martyn Williams as well as North Korea expert and co-host of the BBC podcast The Lazarus Heist Jean H. Lee join us on the programme.

A push of a button for clean drinking water

Clean Drinking water at the push of a button Researchers at MIT has created a portable device that can clean and desalinate seawater. It works by creating an electrical field that pulls salt and suspended solids out of the water.

Unlike other methods, this requires little electricity and no filters. Research scientist Junghyo Yoon is hoping to improve and commercialise the technology in the next couple of years.

Military virtual and augmented reality Microsoft has recently been contracted to construct more than 120,000 augmented reality headsets for the U.S. Army. How are virtual and augmented reality used in the military? Will it be used on the battlefield? Gareth speaks to journalist and VR training expert Andy Fawkes.

