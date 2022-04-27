Twitter and Elon Musk, what’s occurring?

What’s in store for Twitter, now that Elon Musk’s offer has been accepted by the Twitter board?

This programme is available NOW OnDemand at the Digital Planet Page and is available now until Wednesday the 4th of May. It will also be broadcast on Sunday the 1st of May in Phuket on 91.5 FM and 102.5 FM and Online via the Internet radio portals.

Bill and Gareth discuss.

Is video chat tech still listening when you’re muted? Video conferencing technology might still be listening to your voice even when you are on mute.

A new study shows that in a number of video meeting apps (not Twitter), we’re recording audio even when the user had switched off their microphone. The researchers analysed the code behind the apps and found that all of the apps in the test were gathering raw audio when they were on mute – and that one of them was sending that information over the internet at the same rate, whether the user was muted or not.

They even identified what someone was doing 82% of the time e.g cooking, typing. Professor Kassem Fawaz, one of the authors of the study, explains more.

Molecular robots

World-first – swarming molecular robots working together. Scientists from Hokkaido University in Japan have for the first time shown that molecular robots are five times more effective at transporting cargo when working as a swarm compared to working alone.

Inspired by insects, like ants, honey bees and even fish and birds, they have created microscopic molecular robots that use microtubules propelled by proteins and DNA.

Dr Mousumi Akter explains how they work together so successfully and the possible applications which include intensive drug delivery to a specific location or collection of micro-contaminants in the environment.

Encourage more women in game design.

How to encourage more women into game design. Many women enjoy playing video games – but why are so few of them involved in designing them?

Our gaming correspondent Leigh Milner has been meeting those at the top of the business, who are doing something to widen access to its creative side.

The programme is presented by Gareth Mitchell with expert commentary from Bill Thompson. Studio Manager: Giles Aspen Producer: Ania Lichtarowicz

(Photo: Woman having a video meeting on her laptop. Credit: Witthaya Prasongsin/Getty Images)

A Sunday morning from our partners the BBC