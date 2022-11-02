The Twitter takeover and Elon Musk

Elon Musk completed a 44-billion-dollar takeover of Twitter last week.

He’s expressed the want to restructure the platform and create a digital ‘town square’, a potential space for free speech, growth and learning.

But defining freedom of speech is a minefield, and some parties are afraid that Elon’s vision could provide the opportunity for greater disinformation and misinformation.

Gareth and Becky Hogge speculate as to whether Twitter can ever fulfil the digital idealism that many first dreamt of at the conception of the internet.

As social media platforms have become ever more adept at seeking out and closing bots, a thriving underground ecosystem has grown up where people make a living from setting up multiple fake accounts.

Clients buy their services through so-called ‘click farms’ that sell packages of likes and shares. For a few dollars a celeb, a business or a politician can simply buy a big following and influence.

A new report highlights the stories of the largely exploited gig economy workers behind the clicks.

One of the authors is Rafael Grohmann of Unisinos University, Brazil.

At the Digital Doorstep is a recent report that shines the spotlight on the manner in which novel doorbell cameras alter the behaviour and management of delivery drivers.

Harrison Lewis speaks to the authors, Eve Zelickson and Aiha Nguyen from Data and Society, to find out how some of our doorsteps have become a social enigma; where does surveillance belong on private property when that same space also acts as a workplace for others?

The programme is presented by Gareth Mitchell with expert commentary from Ghislaine Boddington. Studio Manager: Bob Nettles Producer: Harrison Lewis

(Image: Elon Musk ‘Chief Twit’ Photo Illustration. Credit: Getty Images)