Happy birthday Digital Planet 21 years

In this special 21st birthday show we’re bringing our Digital Planet community together for the first time since 2019.

This programme is available NOW On Demand on the Digital Planet Page and is available now until Wednesday the 14th of September. It will also be broadcast on Sunday the 11th of September in Phuket on 91.5 FM and 102.5 FM and Online via the Internet radio portals.

The team has been asking World Service listeners about their favourite bit of tech – we hear from around the world about the software and hardware that our listeners can’t live without.

We will also be having not one but two special appearances – holograms from Canada and France – using the technology that President Zelensky used to beam himself to UN and London Tech Week.

We’ll be hearing from the listener who set up our Digital Planet Facebook group back in 2007 and we’ll also have a multimedia premiere of Wiki-Piano that has been collaboratively composed by our listeners.

The programme Digital Planet is presented by Gareth Mitchell with expert commentary from Angelica Mair, Bill Thompson and Ghislaine Boddington. Studio Managers: Andrew Garrett Radio Theatre Manager: Mark Diamond Sound Balance: Guy Worth Stage Engineer: Alexander Russell Screen Visuals: Brendan Gormley PA Sound: Clive Painter Lighting: Marc Willcox Stage Hand: Alan Bissenden Producer: Ania Lichtarowicz

