Digital Planet caught up with Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales.

This program is available NOW On Demand on the Digital Planet Page and is available now until Wednesday the 22nd of March. It will also be broadcast on Sunday the 19th of March in Phuket on 91.5 FM and 102.5 FM and Online via the Internet radio portals.

This is the first of two interviews with Gareth.

Jimmy Wales and Pakistan

Jimmy explains why Wikipedia was restricted in Pakistan recently and how they overcame the block. And he gives his thoughts on Twitter’s plans to stop the bots and banish its free API.

6G

What we can expect Professor Sana Salous, Chair of Communications Engineering at Durham University is about to submit her latest recommendations for the implementation of 6G connectivity to the International Telecommunications Union (ITU).

She’s on the show to explain how this will change the way we communicate and tells Gareth that we should be connected to 6G by 2030.

Computer labs for schoolchildren

In rural Kenya Nelly Cheboi’s nonprofit, TechLit Africa, has provided thousands of students across rural Kenya with access to donated, upcycled computers – and the chance for a brighter future.

When she began working in the software industry, she realised that there are many computers that are thrown away as companies upgrade their technology infrastructure.

So, together with a fellow software engineer they founded TechLit Africa.

The students not only get upcycled computers but are also learning various skills such as coding.

Wairimu Gitahi reports from Nairobi.

Podcast Extra Following months of debate and discussion about what caused Gareth’s motorbike key fob to malfunction near a major TV transmitter, Imperial College and Durham University engineers have joined forces to establish what actually happened.

Please do listen as we have a definitive answer.

The programme is presented by Gareth Mitchell with expert commentary from Angelica Mari. Studio Manager: Tim Heffer Producer: Ania Lichtarowicz

(Image: Wikipedia logo is seen on the screen of a laptop through magnifying glass. Photo by Altan Gocher/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

So much EDUtainment on a Sunday in Phuket