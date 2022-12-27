We’re looking back on the technology year that was 2022.

We go firstly to Ukraine to look at the booming tech industry before the war and discuss how that is doing now.

Also how the cybersecurity declaration signed in Africa is already leading to the beginnings of a legal and regulatory framework across the continent.

The technology year that was 2022

There was trouble for visually impaired patients using an implant to improve their sight – with some of the hardware becoming obsolete and finally the amazing popularity of flight tracking apps.

