Future vaccines – Covid 19

The COVID19 pandemic and future vaccines. The Pandemic has revolutionised the way vaccines are made and underlined the inequalities in access to vaccines.

But will it leave a legacy?

Roland Pease explores the potential for mRNA and other revolutionary vaccines to make future health protection faster, safer and more flexible, whether ‘universal’ vaccines will give broader protection, and how access to vaccines can be made more equitable.

Picture: Coronavirus vaccines on the production line, Credit: MikeMareen/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Indian authorities have approved the world’s first DNA Covid vaccine for emergency use.