Bird Flu found in Mink Farm?

An outbreak of pathogenic bird flu, H5N1, in a Spanish mink farm could be a cause for concern.

Some experts fear the Bird Flu virus may now spill over to other mammals without strict surveillance.

Bird flu risks

Marion Koopmans, professor of virology at Erasmus Medical Centre, talks Roland through the potential risks.

Discrimination in India

India’s caste system affects all aspects of society, but how does the hierarchy influence the representation of marginalised groups in academia?

Science journalist Ankur Paliwal believes that, despite efforts to combat discrimination, not enough is being done, and he has the data to prove it.

Imagine a robot…

Is it hard, metallic and humanoid?

Professor Carmel Majidi from Carnegie Mellon University and his colleagues are thinking outside the robotics box.

Their new material, magnetic in nature, can shift between solid and liquid states.

It’s even capable of breaking out of robotic jail… And how do echidnas – spiny, long-nosed, egg-laying mammals – manage to stay cool during the hot Australian summers?

Presenter: Roland Pease Producer: Harrison Lewis Assistant Producer: Sophie Ormiston

Image credit: Ole Jensen/Getty

