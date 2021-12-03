Omicron contains more mutations than previous variants.

On 26 November 2021, WHO designated the variant B.1.1.529 a variant of concern, named Omicron, on the advice of WHO’s Technical Advisory Group on Virus Evolution (TAG-VE). This decision was based on the evidence presented to the TAG-VE that Omicron has several mutations that may have an impact on how it behaves, for example, on how easily it spreads or the severity of illness it causes.

Here is a summary of the current knowledge about Omicron.

South Africa announced their discovery of the Omicron variant to the world as quickly as they could.

The response from many nations was panic and the closure of transport links with southern Africa.

Tulio de Oliveira who made the initial announcement and leads South Africa’s Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation tells us this is now having a negative effect on the country, with cases rising but vital supplies needed to tackle the virus not arriving thanks to the blockade.

Omicron contains many more mutations than previous variants.

However, scientists have produced models in the past which can help us understand what these mutations do.

Rockefeller University virologist Theodora Hatziioannou produced one very similar to Omicron and she tells us why the similarities are cause for concern.

John Maddox Prize

Science sleuth Elisabeth Bik and Mohammad Razai, professor of Primary Care at St George’s University in London have just been awarded the John Maddox Prize for their campaigning investigations in science.

Elisabeth is particularly concerned with mistakes, deliberate or accidental in scientific publications, and Mohammad structural racism in approaches to healthcare.

Laura Figueroa from the University of Massachusetts in Amhert in the US, has been investigating bees’ digestive systems.

Though these are not conventional honey bees, they are Costa Rican vulture bees.

They feed on rotting meat but still produce honey.

Bloomberg reported How a Missing Gene Led South African Scientists to Find Omicron on 30 November 2021. Read the full story. The developments heralded the onset of a wave of infections with the omicron variant in the country. It swiftly became the dominant strain and has driven a new surge in cases. The Nov. 25 announcement of its discovery triggered global panic and a market meltdown, with countries including the U.K. and the U.S. imposing flight bans to and from South Africa. By Tuesday, the mutation had been found in at least 15 countries.

Omicron Covid variant – what do we know? Claudia examines key questions about the new variant with Professor of Molecular Virology, Jonathan Ball.

