Which beach Phuket? All are wonderful.

Phuket is a beautiful tropical island that offers a great escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.

We are not sure which beach Phuket will fit your plans when visiting Phuket, but what we will do is share a few, best beaches, quiet beaches, the most famous beach and what we think is the most beautiful beach, one thing is for sure they are all our favourite beaches.

Finding the best Beach in Phuket can be tricky.

The beaches all have their feel and advantages, but it is hard to know which one will work for you. If you are looking for a relaxing vacation, places like Bang Tao Beach, Mai Khao Beach with its clear green waters and soft sand extending over 11 Kilometres and is the longest beach on Phuket. There is also Surin Beach with its awesome beach clubs that might be perfect for you.

But if your goal is more of an adventure-filled vacation, then Patong Beach could also fulfil your needs with its lively nightlife scene, full of restaurants, bars, and shops galore!

Where is the Best Beach in Phuket?

Almost all beaches in Phuket are beautiful in their unique way. Below we have compiled a list of what we think are the top 6 most beautiful beaches in Phuket.

Freedom Beach Phuket

Freedom beach is one of the most beautiful beaches in Phuket. This Beach is also one of the top-rated among tourists. This Beach has calm and clean water, which is suitable for swimming. This place is also known as The Old Man’s Park because of its beautiful scenery, attracting older people.

Freedom Beach is white sand that looks like fine powder, making it look gorgeous when seen above. You can reach the Beach by using a boat. The only way you can get to Freedom beach is on a boat.

Karon Beach

One of the most popular beaches in Phuket is Karon which you can find on the West coast of Thailand’s southernmost province. This Beach is long and now the place to go swimming in the summer months due to the Westerly winds and sea swell. However, from December to April, it is okay, soft sand and not too busy. Further south is Kata Beach and to the North Patong.

Nai Harn Beach

Phuket’s most beautiful Nai Harn Beach and has been awarded the best beach prize is Nai Harn. Lying on Phuket Island’s south coast. It is a trendy and picturesque spot which gets many visitors every year. To get to Nai Harn beach, which is just around 20 kilometres south of Phuket Town, you can take a songthaew which drops you off at the northern end of the beach road, which runs along the Beach.

Sunset at the Nai Harn Beach

If you visit Nai Harn check out Rock Salt situated right on the western side of the beach for Breakfast, Lunch or Dinner

Patong beach

Patong Beach is one of Phuket’s most popular beaches. This 3-kilometre stretch of the golden sand is an ideal place to enjoy a swim, parasail, jet ski, or chat with some boat drivers and massage therapists.

Patong has all the necessary facilities for a tropical beach holiday which includes many fabulous cafes and is exceedingly popular with tourists. Many hotels, restaurants, and bars line the road that runs along Patong beach, which provides visitors with plenty of choices to stay or eat.

Ya Nui beach

Ya Nui Beach can be found on the South of Phuket Island, to the east of Nai Harn and near the ‘big windmill’ and Cape Promthep.

It is not a big beach but an excellent stop for snorkelling and even diving off the coast. There are a few small restaurants here, thankfully no watercraft like jet-skis and overall, it is idyllic for quite relaxing and fun days on the beach.

Is Kata Beach or Karon Beach better?

Karon is much less developed than Kata for travellers looking to get away from the hustle and bustle. While you will find some crowds there in the evening, it’s a quieter beach overall with fewer activities on offer.

Kata beach is also more family-friendly than Karon beach. If you are looking to get some beach time in and sunbathe without many other people around, head to Karon. Suppose you’re travelling with the kids or don’t mind the crowds, head to Kata.

Which Phuket Beach is best for families?

Now that is a great question, because there are so many that fit a ‘family destination’ We suggest before you travel to Phuket, it is essential to choose just the suitable Beach, especially if you are bringing kids along with you. Each of the resort destinations in Phuket has its unique atmosphere, with special attractions and advantages. When you plan your first time in Phuket, the tough choice comes in picking the Beach that best suits your needs with the maximum facilities for your needs. Do some research and read there is plenty of information on this website and others.

Kata and Karon Beaches

Situated on the west coast of Phuket, feature wide sandy beaches enjoyable for both adults and children. According to our research, Karon beach ranks at the number one position among the safest Beach for families in Phuket.

Aside from its family atmosphere, which is considered the best in Phuket, its proximity to Patong beach, which has all late-night entertainment, makes it the most popular and safe beach destination among tourists.

Kamala Beach

Kamala beach is also very safe for families. It has a wide, clean, and comfortable beach ideal for families with soft, safe sand and the water shallow and safe for swimming and kids playing during the high season, December to April.

Note Kamala Beach, like all Phuket Beaches, needs to be treated with care during the summer months when the wind and swell is mainly from the West.

Which Beach in Phuket has the best parties?

Patong beach is considered to be the party centre of Phuket. It has a wide, long, and clean white sand, ideal for all kinds of activities. This beach is a people-watching paradise. Here you will see many sights and personalities. Families will have a fun time here as the sand is smooth and a very safe swimming location.

The nightlife in Patong is famous Worldwide here you will find clubs, live music, Go Go Bars, Discos and many places to eat.

Many tourists consider Patong as Asia’s most colourful party beach.

The best thing about staying at Patong is that you can reach the nightlife entertainment, which takes place at Bangla road, a rock and roll scene that attracts all kinds of music lovers worldwide.

Are there sharks on Phuket beaches?

Sharks are not usually found on Phuket beaches. In the waters around Phuket, you would discover Leopard Sharks, Nurse Sharks, and Grey Reef sharks, all harmless and do not visit the beaches.

They live in the deep sea, which is about 20 to 30 meters from the Beach, making them less of a threat than other coasts/areas worldwide.

Wrap up

Which beach Phuket? if you’re still asking the question and looking for the best Beach in Phuket the answer will be whichever one fits your requirements. This article covers a small selection of the over 30 beaches to be found in Phuket. We have a more detailed list and outlines covering not only the West Coast Beaches but also those in the Northwest, and those on the East Coast including Panwa Beach. We are not going to tell you which beach we prefer as there is more than one and this and our articles on Phuket Beaches hopefully will help you to agree, there isn’t just one beach in Phuket.

Enjoy your vacation and let us know in the comments of any feedback.