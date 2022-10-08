Craig David and Slipknot

UK Garage and R&B singer Craig David is back with not only a new album but also an autobiography.

David’s new album is also a reflection on his life and he tells us all about it.

Wikipedia says, Craig David.

Craig Ashley David MBE (born 5 May 1981) is a British singer and songwriter who rose to fame in 1999, featuring on the single “Re-Rewind” by Artful Dodger. David’s debut studio album, Born to Do It, was released in 2000, after which he released a further five studio albums and worked with a variety of artists such as Sting, Tinchy Stryder, Big Narstie, Kano and Jay Sean.

Craig David has 20 UK Top 40 singles, and seven UK Top 40 albums, selling over 15,000,000 records worldwide as a solo artist.

Slipnot are back

Also, hard chaotic rock band Slipknot are back with its latest album and as usual, it’s a powerhouse full of tunes. We talk to the band’s Jay Weinberg.

There is music from the latest albums by The Snuts, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and The Pixies, plus new hit songs from KSI and Ed Sheeran.

Plus, we will find out if Sam Smith can make it two weeks at the top of the charts with his latest hit Unholy.

(Photo: Craig David performing at the Platinum Party at the Palace staged in front of Buckingham Palace, London. Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA)