Paramore on Top of the Pops

The American band Paramore are back with their 6th album and they are looking for their 3rd UK chart-topper.

BBC Top of the Pops broadcasts live from London on a Saturday at 4 PM in Phuket on 91.5 FM and 102.5 FM and Online via the Internet radio portals. The weekly Top Album and singles chart is available at the Top of the pops Page. We re-Run the weekly show every week on a Sunday at 4 PM again in Phuket on 91.5 FM and 102.5 FM and Online via the Internet radio portals.

Paramore talks about their longest-ever breakaway

On this week’s show, the band will be telling us all about their latest which sees them return after their longest-ever breakaway.

Also, we talk to the band You Me At Six who for their latest album, their 8th, have returned to their roots for a high-powered and energy-filled collection of songs.

There is music from Pierce The Veil, a live track from legends The Rolling Stones, Central Cee and chart newcomers Love Joy.

We will also find out if Miley Cyrus can extend her hold on the number one position to five weeks with the song Flowers.

Presenter: Kim Robson Producer: Alan Rowett A Rotation Media production for BBC World Service

(Photo: Paramore join Nick Grimshaw show. Credit: Laura Palmer)

