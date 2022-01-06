Working from home or going to the office?

What is your solution, are you working from home or travelling into your office?

As millions of us have had to stay away from our workplaces during the pandemic.

This programme is available on the Health Check Page and is available now until Wednesday the 12th of January. It will also broadcast on Sunday the 9tth of January in Phuket at 8:00 AM on 91.5 FM and 102.5 FM and Online via the Internet radio portals.

Claudia Hammond explores the psychology of working from home versus the office.

Some people have loved not having to commute and quietly beavering away at home, but others have missed the buzz of the office, found balancing family and work at home very difficult with lack of space or limited internet access.

So in the future when Covid is less of a worry what does the evidence tell us about where it’s best to work?

The presenter of Health Check is Claudia Hammond Producer: Erika Wright

(Picture: Father working from home with his son sitting next to him. Photo credit: Marko Geber/Getty Images.)

Recent discussions on Health Check

In the past philosophers and scientists have argued about the nature of animal minds. But, Does your pet care about you? Perhaps more so if you have been working from home, or not.

Do you know who Henrietta Lacks is? A lady with a legacy and a definite great read.