What do you know about Fusion?

Fusion milestone – the science behind the headlines.

Fusion and Mars

Laser fusion expert Kate Lancaster walks us through the technology that produced energy gain at the US’s National Ignition Facility NIF Whirlwinds on Mars What the sounds of a dust devil passing over NASA’s Mars Perseverance Rover tell us about the Martian atmosphere 75 years of the transistor electronics revolution – where next for Moore’s Law?

December 16th 1947

Was the day the first-ever transistor device passed an electrical current.

Trillions are made every day these days, powering our interconnected world.

Roland recalls meeting some of the pioneers for the 50th anniversary, including Gordon Moore, and hears from Berkeley Dean of engineering Tsu-Jae King Liu how the revolution will continue for another 25 years.

More about Mars, the rover and its interior structure

The latest observations from Nasa’s InSight Mars Lander and Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) have revealed new information on Mars’ interior structure.

