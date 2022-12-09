Greenland the pre-ice age past

Molecular fossils in Greenland, the Artics future, and ours under global warming.

Two-million-year-old molecular fossils reveal flourishing woodlands and widespread animals in Greenland’s pre-Ice-Age past and give hints about the Arctic’s future under global warming.

Did you know this program is available ON-Demand by visiting the Science in Action Page, it will be available until Thursday the 8th of December. It will also be broadcast on Sunday the 11th of December in Phuket at 9:00 AM on 91.5 FM and 102.5 FM and Online via the Internet radio portals. EDUtainament from Phuket FM Radio and our broadcast partner the BBC

We hear from a molecular paleontologist and a climate modeler.

DNA also reveals the enduring genetic influence of our extinct Denisovan cousins on disease immunity in modern Island Southeast Asians.

And the art and science of 3D-printing violins.

Producer: Roland Pease Assistant producer: Sophie Ormiston

Image credit: Beth Zaiken/bethzaiken.com

The weekend EDUtainment from the BBC