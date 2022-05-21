A Rainforest Death

Tree mortality in the rainforest and tropical moist forests in Australia has been increasing since the mid-1980s.

This programme is now available ON-Demand by visiting the Science in Action Page, it will be available until Thursday the 26th of May. It will also be broadcast on Sunday the 22nd of May in Phuket at 9:00 AM on 91.5 FM and 102.5 FM and Online via the Internet radio portals.

The death rate of trees appears to have doubled over that time period.

According to an international team of researchers, the primary cause is drier air in these forests, the consequence of human-induced climate change.

According to ecologist David Bauman, a similar process is a likely underway in tropical forests on other continents.

Also in Science in Action this week.

The outbreaks of monkeypox in Europe and North America… Could SARS-CoV-2 infection lingering in the gut be a cause of Long Covid?

News of a vaccine against Epstein Barr virus, the cause of mononucleosis, various cancers and multiple sclerosis.

Presenter: Roland Pease Producer: Andrew Luck-Baker

Image: Credit: Getty Images

Setting you up on a Sunday Morning on 91.5 FM and 102.5 FM