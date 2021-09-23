Many people have struggled with their mental health during the pandemic, but still don’t always feel free to discuss it, especially at work.

Mental health stigma remains a problem and discussing your difficulties at all is off-limits. For many years in England, a campaign called Time To Change tried to change attitudes and the evidence from that and other initiatives was used to launch campaigns in India, Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya and Uganda in 2019.

Mental health support

Sue Baker, Mind’s International Health Advisor, and Rosemary Gathara, Director of Basic Needs, Basic Rights in Kenya discuss the findings of the campaigns with Claudia Hammond.

Matt Fox, Professor of Global Epidemiology at Boston University in the US, joins Claudia to talk about the latest global picture of Covid, mask-wearing at basketball games in the US and the Kindness Test.

And they look at research that suggests too much free time is bad for us.

This week’s Health Check Presenter: Claudia Hammond Producer: Erika Wright

(Picture: A woman sitting in a room. Photo credit: Jasmin Merdan/Getty Images.)

These shows including, Discovery, Science in Action and Digital Planet.